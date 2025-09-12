 Skip navigation
Report: K Jake Moody to sign with Bears practice squad

  
Published September 12, 2025 12:57 PM

Jake Moody is headed back to the Midwest.

After clearing waivers, the former 49ers kicker is signing with the Bears’ practice squad, according to reporter Jordan Schultz.

Moody will provide competition for Cairo Santos, who missed a 50-yard field goal wide right in Monday night’s loss to the Vikings.

San Francisco dropped Moody earlier this week after he missed two field goals in the team’s season-opening victory over the Seahawks. A Michigan native, Moody played his college ball at Michigan before San Francisco selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Moody has made just 74.2 percent of his career field goals, with 10 missed attempts last year. He also missed an extra point in 2024.

Santos connected on 84 percent of his field goals last year.