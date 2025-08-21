Report: Kaleb McGary set to miss time with injury

The Falcons will be without one of their key offensive players for a bit.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss time with the apparent leg injury he suffered during Wednesday’s practice. But at this point, McGary’s timeline for recovery is unknown.

McGary, 30, was carted off the field during the midweek session. He was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the extent of his injury.

A first-round pick in 2019, McGary has started 92 of the 93 games played in his career. With Michael Penix Jr. being a lefty quarterback, McGary’s position has that much more importance as he protects Penix’s blindside.