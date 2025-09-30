 Skip navigation
Report: Kolton Miller to go on IR after MRI shows hairline fracture in ankle

  
September 30, 2025

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller went for further testing on the ankle he injured in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Bears and they reportedly showed a more severe injury than initial reports indicated.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI confirmed an initial belief that Miller has a high-ankle sprain. A CT scan reportedly showed that Miller suffered a hairline fracture as well.

Miller is expected to go on injured reserve, which would rule him out for at least the next four games.

Stone Forsythe played the only offensive snap that Miller missed during the game against the Bears. The Raiders also have third-round pick Charles Grant on the roster, but he was inactive in Week 4.