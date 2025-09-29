Report: Kolton Miller is believed to have suffered high-ankle sprain

The Raiders may have to fill in at a critical position for some time.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Las Vegas left tackle Kolton Miller is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Miller is slated to have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, which would likely sideline him for multiple weeks.

Miller, 30, signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension with Las Vegas in late July.

A first-round pick in 2018, Miller has played his entire career with the Raiders, starting 111 games.