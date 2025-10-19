Report: Kyler Murray is expected to return Week 9, at Dallas

The Cardinals had expected to know by Sunday whether quarterback Kyler Murray will play, given a recent foot sprain. The decision apparently has been made.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Murray is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Packers. He missed the Week 6 loss to the Colts.

With the Cardinals off next week, Murray is currently expected to return to action when the Cardinals visit the Cowboys on Monday, November 3.

Murray, the first overall pick in 2019, is in his seventh NFL season. It’s fair to wonder whether, after the 2025 campaign, the Cardinals will decide to make a change at the position. It’s also fair to wonder whether Murray will want to move on.

The Cardinals have been to the playoffs only once during Murray’s time with the team. That happened in 2021; they lost to the Rams, 34-11.

It’s the only time the Cardinals have made it to the postseason since the 2015 season. Which could prompt other changes after the current season, unless they turn things around.