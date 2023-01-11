 Skip navigation
Report: Lamar Jackson not looking good for Sunday

  
Published January 11, 2023 05:04 AM
There’s growing pessimism about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s playoff game against the Bengals.

Jackson’s injured knee is still not quite right and it’s not looking good for him to be able to play this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s no surprise, given that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound particularly optimistic when giving a non-update about Jackson’s status on Monday.

Jackson suffered his knee injury on December 4 and at the time there were reports that he’d only miss a couple weeks. But Sunday will be six weeks from the injury, and it appears that he still won’t be ready.

Without Jackson, the Ravens are going to be long shots to beat the Bengals, which means that it’s entirely possible that Baltimore’s season will end on Sunday. Jackson is slated to become a free agent in March, and one of the biggest questions of this NFL offseason will be whether he and the Ravens can come to terms on a new contract.