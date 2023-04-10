 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Lamar Jackson recruited Odell Beckham to Baltimore

  
Published April 10, 2023 11:48 AM
nbc_pft_lamarodellthoughtsv2_230410
April 10, 2023 12:25 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Ravens agreeing to a one-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr. could either frustrate Lamar Jackson financially or convince the QB to return to Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson is not under contract to the Ravens, but he’s acting as if he expects to be the quarterback in Baltimore in 2023.

Jackson recruited wide receiver Odell Beckham to Baltimore and the two of them celebrated together after Beckham signed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report says Beckham has “a clear understanding” that Jackson will be the quarterback throwing to him this season.

The Ravens paid far more than any other team was believed to be offering Beckham, and it may be that they were motivated in part because they thought signing Beckham would help smooth things over with Jackson. Giving Jackson a receiver he wants may be a step toward getting Jackson to sign a contract worth less than he wants.

Jackson remains a free agent who could sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Ravens would be able to match the offer sheet, and if they didn’t that team would have to give the Ravens its next two first-round draft picks. There has been no indication that any team is planning to sign Jackson to an offer sheet, which would mean the Ravens are his only option.