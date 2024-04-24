 Skip navigation
Report: Lions picked up Penei Sewell’s option, he’ll be under contract through 2029

  
Published April 24, 2024 04:10 PM

There has been some more reporting about Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell’s new contract.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Detroit picked up Sewell’s fifth-year option on Wednesday morning. With the four years added to that, Sewell is now tied to the Lions through the 2029 season.

Breer also notes that Sewell will receive $63 million over the first three years of the first three years. He was due roughly $23 million over the next two seasons, which means he’s set to receive $40 million for the first new year of the contract. He’ll receive $87 million over the first four years. The deal also has a rolling guarantee structure.

So while Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown both agreed to four-year extensions with the Lions on Wednesday, Sewell will be under contract for one more year than St. Brown. Without a fifth-year option, St. Brown’s rookie deal was set to expire after the 2024 season.