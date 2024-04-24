Report: Lions picked up Penei Sewell’s option, he’ll be under contract through 2029
There has been some more reporting about Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell’s new contract.
Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Detroit picked up Sewell’s fifth-year option on Wednesday morning. With the four years added to that, Sewell is now tied to the Lions through the 2029 season.
Breer also notes that Sewell will receive $63 million over the first three years of the first three years. He was due roughly $23 million over the next two seasons, which means he’s set to receive $40 million for the first new year of the contract. He’ll receive $87 million over the first four years. The deal also has a rolling guarantee structure.
So while Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown both agreed to four-year extensions with the Lions on Wednesday, Sewell will be under contract for one more year than St. Brown. Without a fifth-year option, St. Brown’s rookie deal was set to expire after the 2024 season.