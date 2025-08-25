Report: Lions will release Dan Skipper

A Detroit fan favorite will no longer be a Lion. At least for now.

Via Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, the Lions have informed offensive tackle Dan Skipper that he will be released.

Skipper, a six-foot, ten-inch mountain, was undrafted in 2017. He bounced around the league for much of his career, but he has had four different stints with the Lions.

He rose to prominence during a 2023 regular-season game against the Cowboys, when referee Brad Allen believed Skipper had reported as an eligible receiver for a key two-point conversion attempt. The ball instead went to tackle Taylor Decker, who was flagged for illegal touching. A potential win over Dallas became a loss. (The Lions seemed to be trying to fool the Cowboys as to which player was eligible, and they successfully fooled the referee.)

Last year, Skipper appeared in all 17 regular-season games, with five starts. He caught one pass, for a nine-year touchdown against the Bills.

As a vested veteran, he’ll immediately become a free agent. And who knows? Maybe he’ll have a fifth stint with the Lions.