Report: Little interest in Aaron Rodgers from media companies

Multiple teams remain interested in quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But if he should decide to retire, there reportedly is not much of an appetite for Rodgers among the major TV networks.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com found “surprisingly little interest” in Rodgers, based on conversations with “sources at multiple NFL media partners.”

There would be interest in Rodgers, if he hadn’t made a heel turn in 2021.

“He could be a great analyst,” one unnamed source told McCarthy, “but he’s insufferable.” Another unnamed source said Rodgers “needs an image rehab.”

And McCarthy wrote this in his article, regarding media executives to whom he spoke: “Their main concern, under condition of anonymity, is that Rodgers comes off as a pompous know-it-all who would turn off viewers. His dalliance with COVID-19 conspiracy theories and public feuds with critics like Jimmy Kimmel on The Pat McAfee Show also concern some.”

Of course, there’s no indication Rodgers would even want a media job. He has said in the past that he’s not interested in broadcasting games. During one of his appearances with McAfee during the 2024 season, Rodgers vowed to disappear from public view once his playing career ends.

Frankly, I don’t buy the notion that no one would want him. The networks desire ratings, and Rodgers is interesting, even if he’s insufferable. Frankly, I’d rather hear him speak candidly about what he sees than listen to the vast majority who tiptoe around telling the truth about the players, the coaches, the teams, and/or the league because they don’t want to piss anyone off.

If one of the traditional broadcast partners won’t hire Rodgers, someone will — if he decides that he wants to talk about football after he’s done playing it. That’s really the first question. Unless and until that’s what he wants to do after he’s done playing, nothing else matters.