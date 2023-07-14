Report: Long-term contract for Evan Engram “up in the air”
In April, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke expressed optimism at getting tight end Evan Engram under contract long term. But as the Monday deadline approaches for franchised-tagged players to sign a long-term deal, there are no signs the sides are closing in on one.
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that a long-term deal for Engram is “up in the air.”
They may get a deal done. They might not get a deal done.
Stay tuned.
If they don’t get a long-term deal completed by Monday, Engram would get $11.3 million on the franchise tag for 2023. He has not signed the tag.
Engram signed with the Jaguars in free agency in 2022 and had a career year with 73 catches for 766 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Two tight ends who received the tag in 2022 — Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz — didn’t get the contracts they sought in free agency this spring. Gesicki signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal worth up to $9 million through incentives, and Schultz received a one-year, $6.25 contract with an additional $3 million in incentives from the Texans.