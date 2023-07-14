 Skip navigation
Report: Long-term contract for Evan Engram “up in the air”

  
Published July 14, 2023 03:30 PM

In April, Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke expressed optimism at getting tight end Evan Engram under contract long term. But as the Monday deadline approaches for franchised-tagged players to sign a long-term deal, there are no signs the sides are closing in on one.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that a long-term deal for Engram is “up in the air.”

They may get a deal done. They might not get a deal done.

Stay tuned.

If they don’t get a long-term deal completed by Monday, Engram would get $11.3 million on the franchise tag for 2023. He has not signed the tag.

Engram signed with the Jaguars in free agency in 2022 and had a career year with 73 catches for 766 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Two tight ends who received the tag in 2022 — Mike Gesicki and Dalton Schultz — didn’t get the contracts they sought in free agency this spring. Gesicki signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal worth up to $9 million through incentives, and Schultz received a one-year, $6.25 contract with an additional $3 million in incentives from the Texans.