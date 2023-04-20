 Skip navigation
Trent Baalke: I think we’re trending toward long-term deal with Evan Engram

  
Published April 20, 2023 08:43 AM
nbc_pft_turfvsgrass_230420
April 20, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if anything will come from the NFLPA’s findings that injury rates were significantly higher on artificial turf than grass during the 2022 season.

When Giants General Manager Joe Schoen spoke to reporters on Thursday, he said that there’s been no movement toward a long-term deal with running back Saquon Barkley but things are looking a little more positive for one of Barkley’s former teammates.

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram this year and he didn’t report for the start of the team’s offseason program. General Manager Trent Baalke offered an update that should provide some optimism about getting Engram back in the building in the near future.

“There’s up and downs as you go through the process and you’re just trying to come to — a common goal here is to get him signed. I think we’re trending that direction, but we’re not there yet,” Baalke said. “We’ll continue to work to get him signed to a long-term extension and hopefully we can get that done.”

Engram would make $11.345 million under the terms of the tag and the two sides have until July 17 to work out a longer pact.