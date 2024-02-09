Report: Marcus Dixon is expected to become Vikings defensive line coach

An assistant coach is departing the AFC West for the NFC North.

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, Broncos defensive line coach Marcus Dixon is expected to depart Denver to become the Vikings’ defensive line coach.

Dixon, 39, has been with the Broncos since 2022. He was previously with the Rams in 2021 after beginning his coaching career at Hampton, where he played his college ball.

After going undrafted in 2008, Dixon appeared in 22 games with four starts for the Jets from 2010-2012.