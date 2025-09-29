 Skip navigation
Report: Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss multiple weeks with calf injury

  
Published September 29, 2025 02:48 PM

The Ravens will be missing one of their key players for multiple games.

While John Harbaugh did not address many of the injuries his team is dealing with at his Monday press conference, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss a couple of weeks with the calf injury he suffered on Sunday.

Humphrey was on the field for 37 percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps in Week 4.

A first-team All-Pro in 2024, Humphrey has recorded one pass defensed and 16 total tackles so far this season.

The Ravens will host the Texans in Week 5.