Report: Matt Hasselbeck laid off at ESPN

  
Published June 30, 2023 02:06 PM

News continues to trickle out of ESPN’s on-air layoffs and another former NFL player is among the cuts.

Matt Hasselbeck has been let go from the company, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Hasselbeck has been with ESPN since retiring from the league in 2016. He was an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show, along with Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, and host Samantha Ponder.

A Packers sixth-round pick in 1998, Hasselbeck became a franchise quarterback with the Seahawks, helping lead the club to Super Bowl XL in the 2005 season. He is second on Seattle’s all-time list with 29,434 yards passing and third with 174 touchdowns in 138 games.

Hasselbeck was Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2011, going 9-7. He finished his career with a three-year stint in Indianapolis, compiling a 5-3 record in eight starts in 2015.

ESPN’s NFL coverage is set to have a significantly different look in 2023, as the company has reportedly laid off Steve Young, Todd McShay, and Keyshawn Johnson. Longtime Monday Night Countdown host Suzy Kolber also announced she’s been let go.