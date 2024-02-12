Report: Mike Zimmer’s deal with Cowboys now done

Mike Zimmer’s deal with the Cowboys wasn’t done until it was done, but it’s now done.

According to multiple reports, Zimmer and the Cowboys have an agreement to make him their new defensive coordinator. It came four days after reports of Zimmer’s hiring first surfaced and a day after Rex Ryan announced he still was in the running for the job.

Zimmer, 67, coached under four head coaches in 13 years with the Cowboys.

“I’m excited and honored to be back with a great organization,” Zimmer told Ed Werder of ESPN. “I’m thrilled to work with Mike McCarthy, for whom I have had a ton of respect in our NFC North days, and to do anything I can do to help the Joneses and the Cowboys.”

Zimmer last coached in the NFL in 2021 in his final season as the Vikings’ head coach. He was in Minnesota from 2014-21, going 72-56-1 with three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship Game.

But Zimmer made his name with the Cowboys.

He joined the team in 1994 as assistant coach of the nickel defense under Barry Switzer, was promoted to defensive backs coach in 1995 and served in that role until the Cowboys promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2000.

Zimmer is replacing Dan Quinn, who left to become head coach of the Commanders.

In 2000-21, as either a defensive coordinator or a head coach, Zimmer’s unit has ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed 10 times and in the top 10 in points allowed 10 times.