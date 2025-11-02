Report: Multiple teams have interest in Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins have several players who could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline. One is reportedly drawing interest from more than one team. And one of the teams is noteworthy.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that multiple teams have significant interest in trading for Dolphins pass rushers Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Wolfe adds that the Eagles have specific interest in Phillips. Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio reportedly thinks highly of Phillips from 2023, when Fangio worked as Miami’s defensive coordinator.

That year, Phillips had 6.5 sacks in only eight games before suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon on Black Friday against the Jets.

A first-round pick in 2021, Phillips is in the fifth year of his rookie deal, at a salary of $13.251 million.

Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, was traded three years ago today from the Broncos to the Dolphins. His base salary is only $1.255 million. Miami would take a dead-money charge of $23.858 million next year if Chubb is traded before Tuesday’s deadline. He has four sacks in nine 2025 games.