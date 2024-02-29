Report: Multiple teams have shown interest Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick’s $15 million annual average is tied for 16th among edge rushers, but as he enters the final year of his deal, Reddick wants an extension. The Eagles don’t want to give Reddick another long-term deal, which is why they have given him permission to seek a trade.

“Haason obviously [is] an unbelievable player for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said this week in his media availability at the Scouting Combine. “Local kid, great success story — Camden, Temple, Philly. Love having Haason.

“I think that anything you’re trying to do, you’re trying to blend obviously what you’re trying to do this year and how you’re going to look in the future. I think that’s the hardest job. Certainly, [I] don’t want to get into any specifics with any conversations with players, but [I] have tremendous respect for the player and the person.”

Multiple teams have expressed interest in Reddick, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Reddick, who turns 30 in September, finished last season with 38 tackles and 11 sacks. He has double-digit sacks four consecutive seasons.

The Eagles can save $10.123 million, after taking a $5.877 million dead money hit, by releasing Reddick with a post-June 1 designation if they don’t trade him.