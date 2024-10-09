 Skip navigation
Report: NFL reviewing George Pickens’s eye black message

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:04 PM

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’s decision to write a message on his eye black for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys has caught the attention of the league office.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the league is reviewing the matter as a possible violation of the league’s uniform policy. Pickens wrote “Open Fucking Always” and league rules prohibit players from wearing or displaying personal messages without prior approval from the league.

Pickens could be fined if the league finds he has violated the policy.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the eye black during his Tuesday press conference and said he was unaware Pickens had written anything on it. Tomlin also said that he has no “outlying issue” with the receiver’s effort in regard to questions about Pickens playing a season-low 34 offensive snaps.