Report: Nicholas Petit-Frere will require shoulder surgery, which likely finishes his season

Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere’s shoulder injury will require surgery, likely finishing his season, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Petit-Frere was injured in Thursday’s loss to the Steelers.

He served a four-game suspension for a gambling violation at the start of the season. Petit-Frere did not regain his starting job when he returned, but replaced Andre Dillard at left tackle during the Titans’ loss to the Ravens in London in Week 6.

Petit-Frere started at left tackle against the Falcons in Week 8 and at right tackle this week.

He started 16 of 17 games at right tackle in 2022.