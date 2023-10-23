Report: Nick Bolton out for two months with dislocated wrist

The Chiefs won’t have one of their key defensive players for a while, but should get him back before the postseason.

Linebacker Nick Bolton will be out for roughly two months after suffering a dislocated wrist during Sunday’s win over the Chargers, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Bolton will need surgery on his wrist.

Bolton was injured during the second half of the contest when he tackled receiver Keenan Allen.

Bolton also missed time earlier this year with an ankle injury.

In his third season, Bolton has recorded 28 total tackles with one interception so far in 2023.