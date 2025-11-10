Report: Oronde Gadsden set to undergo MRI on Monday

One of the Chargers’ talented rookies needs some further evaluation after suffering an injury during Sunday night’s victory over the Steelers.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, tight end Oronde Gadsden is set to undergo an MRI on Monday.

Gadsden suffered a knee injury midway through the third quarter. He was initially evaluated in the sideline medical tent before heading up to the locker room.

A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Gadsden has caught 35 passes for 466 yards with two touchdowns. He’s currently No. 4 on the team in both receptions and yards.