Report: Packers talking to Aaron Jones about a pay cut

Running back Aaron Jones has been talked about as a potential cap casualty since the end of the Packers’ season, but the team is reportedly trying to work on a way to keep him.

That effort would involve Jones agreeing to a pay cut, however. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers have met with Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus at the Scouting Combine about a possible change to Jones’ contract.

Jones is set to make a base salary of $11.1 million with a cap hit of just over $17 million. The discussions about a pay cut are centered on finding a number that works for the Packers while also topping what Jones believes he would earn on the open market.

Per the report, the Packers will cut Jones at the start of the league year if they can’t come to an agreement. The Packers would only clear $4.673 million in cap space if Jones is cut without a post-June 1 designation, but they would clear $11.3 million if he did get the designation.