Report: Patriots targeting Lions assistant Terrell Williams as their DC

  
Published January 21, 2025 02:31 PM

The Patriots are targeting Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams to be their new defensive coordinator under Mike Vrabel, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The Lions will need a new defensive coordinator if Aaron Glenn leaves to become a head coach, and Williams has a history with both Vrabel and Lions coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit hired Williams before this season when the Titans moved on from Vrabel. Williams was on the Dolphins’ staff in 2015 when Campbell was Miami’s interim head coach.

Williams began his NFL coaching career in 2012 with the Raiders. He went to the Dolphins in 2015 as the defensive line coach and then landed with the Titans in 2018.

Vrabel promoted Williams to assistant head coach in 2023.