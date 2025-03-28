 Skip navigation
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Report: Peter Schrager in talks with ESPN

  
March 28, 2025

NFL broadcaster Peter Schrager may be making a move to ESPN.

Front Office Sports reports that Schrager is in “serious talks” with the network about a job. Schrager is currently a host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and a contributor to Fox’s NFL coverage.

Per the report, Schrager could be part of ESPN’s coverage of this year’s draft if a deal comes together quickly enough. He would be part of their coverage of NFL events and would also make appearances on studio shows like NFL Live, First Take, and Get Up.

The report notes that ESPN has been making moves with an eye on broadcasting the Super Bowl for the first time in February 2027 and that hiring Schrager would be part of that effort.