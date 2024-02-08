Report: Police investigating Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault

Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation by police in Baltimore County, Maryland, for an alleged domestic assault, The Baltimore Banner reports.

The Baltimore County police told the online site it was made aware of an alleged assault in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21 and the matter is pending.

The investigation of Flowers includes the police department in Acton, Massachusetts, which confirmed to the Banner a domestic violence incident report related to an incident in Baltimore County last month. The Acton police department would not release the report to the Banner, citing state laws of confidentiality between victims and police in cases of domestic violence.

Police have not charged Flowers with a crime.

The team did not respond to questions from the Banner about the investigation.

Flowers, the Ravens’ first-round pick, set team rookie records for catches (77) and receiving yards (858) and scored six total touchdowns in 16 games.