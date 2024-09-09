Report: Puka Nacua aggravated summer knee injury, considered week-to-week

The Rams played the second half and overtime without wide receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday night and they may be without him in the near future as well.

Nacua was ruled out after hurting his knee in the second quarter of the 26-20 Lions win and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nacua aggravated the injury that sidelined him this summer. Nacua is still undergoing tests, but is considered week-to-week at the moment.

Nacua had four catches for 35 yards before leaving the game.

It’s the second straight year that the Rams have dealt with an injury at wide receiver in early September. Cooper Kupp went on injured reserve ahead of Week One last year, which opened the door to Nacua to begin making his way to rookie records in receptions and receiving yards. Kupp had 14 catches for 110 yards on Sunday and will likely continue to be heavily targeted as long as Nacua is out of action.