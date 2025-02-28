Report: Raiders and Matthew Stafford have found common ground on a new contract

Tom Brady’s meeting with Matthew Stafford was apparently productive.

The Raiders and Stafford’s camp have found common ground on what a new contract could look like, the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting.

Although “common ground” is not the same thing as actually agreeing to the terms of a contract, the report strongly suggests that if the Rams and the Raiders can come to an agreement on a trade, Stafford and the Raiders can come to an agreement on a contract.

Whether the Rams and Raiders can agree is another matter. The same report says the Raiders “want to keep the No. 6 pick at all costs.” If the Raiders will not part with their first-round pick to get Stafford, then the Raiders might not get Stafford even if they’re on the same page about how much to pay Stafford.

It’s still possible that the Rams will keep Stafford. In fact, the Raiders finding common ground with Stafford on a contract could help the Rams and Stafford to find their own common ground. But the Rams opened the door to moving Stafford by giving him permission to talk to other teams. And the Raiders’ talks with Stafford appear to be productive.