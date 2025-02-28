 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dillion_250228.jpg
Gabriel: If you want someone ‘different,’ pick me
nbc_pft_ewersint_250228.jpg
How adversity has prepared Ewers for NFL level
nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dillion_250228.jpg
Gabriel: If you want someone ‘different,’ pick me
nbc_pft_ewersint_250228.jpg
How adversity has prepared Ewers for NFL level
nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Rams, Matthew Stafford are meeting on Friday

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:02 AM

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been talking to other teams about a potential change of address this offseason and he’s reportedly set to speak to his current one to close out the week.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Stafford is set to meet with the Rams on Friday. The quarterback and/or his representatives have also had conversations with the Giants and Raiders this week.

Per Russini, those conversations have included discussions of a two-year contract that would pay Stafford $90-100 million in guaranteed money. That’s significantly more than Stafford is set to make over the final two years of his current deal and compensation has been the sticking point in previous talks with the Rams about continuing their relationship.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that a continuation is the team’s desired outcome, but it will take a different stance on the contract front. If nothing changes there, the Rams will likely start talking to the other teams about trade terms that would shake up the quarterback picture for several clubs heading into the 2025 season.