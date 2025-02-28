Report: Rams, Matthew Stafford are meeting on Friday

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been talking to other teams about a potential change of address this offseason and he’s reportedly set to speak to his current one to close out the week.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Stafford is set to meet with the Rams on Friday. The quarterback and/or his representatives have also had conversations with the Giants and Raiders this week.

Per Russini, those conversations have included discussions of a two-year contract that would pay Stafford $90-100 million in guaranteed money. That’s significantly more than Stafford is set to make over the final two years of his current deal and compensation has been the sticking point in previous talks with the Rams about continuing their relationship.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that a continuation is the team’s desired outcome, but it will take a different stance on the contract front. If nothing changes there, the Rams will likely start talking to the other teams about trade terms that would shake up the quarterback picture for several clubs heading into the 2025 season.