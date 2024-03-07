Report: Rams won’t tender Christian Rozeboom, Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht

The Rams are not expected to tender three of their restricted free agents, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

The tenders for inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and outside linebacker Micahel Hoecht would have cost around $3 million for one year for each. So, all three are scheduled to hit the free agent market next week.

Hoecht was converted from the defensive to outside linebacker and started all 17 games last season. He totaled 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and two passes defensed.

Rozeboom appeared in all 17 games, with five starts, and totaled 79 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and four passes defensed in 2023.

Williams started 16 games and played in the other. He recorded 49 tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits.

It’s possible all three could return to the Rams on new deals.