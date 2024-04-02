Report: Rashee Rice owns Corvette, leased Lamborghini involved in alleged street race

On Saturday, two cars that were allegedly street racing in Dallas caused a six car crash. Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice leased one of the cars that allegedly was racing — and he owns the other.

Word emerged on Monday that Rice leased the Lamborghini Urus involved in the crash. Via TMZ.com, Rice also owns the Corvette.

Under a Texas law enacted in 2023, both cars could be subject to forfeiture. (Via TMZ.com, the Lamborghini reportedly was totaled in the crash.)

The bigger issue is whether Rice was driving the Lamborghini. Via TMZ.com, Rice admitted to involvement in the crash, in communications with the company that owns the car.

As noted earlier, it appears that Rice climbed from the driver’s seat out of the front passenger door, in dashcam video of the crash and its aftermath.

If Rice was driving, he faces potentially serious criminal penalties for leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries.