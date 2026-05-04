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Report: Ravens are expected to sign QB Skylar Thompson

  
Published May 4, 2026 02:16 PM

The Ravens are set to make another addition to their quarterback room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are expected to sign Skylar Thompson to their 90-man roster.

Head coach Jesse Minter said during the team’s rookie minicamp that “there’s a place for anywhere from three to five” quarterbacks on the team’s offseason roster and Thompson would make five in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley return from last season while the team signed Joe Fagnano and Diego Pavia as undrafted free agents last week.

Thompson spent most of last season on the Steelers’ injured reserve list. The 2022 seventh-round pick spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins and made four starts over that time. He was 99-of-183 for 941 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in 11 total appearances for Miami.