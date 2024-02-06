Report: Ravens hiring Doug Mallory as DBs coach

The Ravens are hiring Michigan defensive analyst Doug Mallory as their defensive backs coach, Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reports.

Mallory will work under John Harbaugh after three seasons working for former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It’s a return to the NFL for Mallory, who previously spent six seasons with the Falcons. He was a defensive assistant (2015-16), the defensive backs coach (2017-19) and senior defensive assistant/defensive backs (2020) before going to Ann Arbor.

The Falcons reached the Super Bowl in 2016.

Mallory won a national championship with LSU in 2007 and with Michigan in 2023.

He has served as a defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, New Mexico, Indiana and LSU.

Mallory is a former Wolverines defensive back who played for the team from 1984-87, ending his career with 182 tackles and six interceptions.