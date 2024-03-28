Report: Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit agrees to terms with Chiefs

Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has agreed to terms with the Chiefs, Jordan Schultz of The Bleacher Report reports. Rees-Zammit is expected to sign the deal Friday.

Rees-Zammit, 22, will play running back and/or receiver in the NFL.

In January, he joined the NFL’s international player pathway program, which gives promising athletes American football training. He participated in the IPP Pro Day last week, running a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, with a 9-foot-7 broad jump and a 29-inch vertical jump.

He had visits to the Browns, Jets, Broncos and Chiefs.

For the first time, each team will have a 17th spot on the practice squad available for an international player. Teams also are permitted to elevate an international practice squad player to the active roster a maximum of three times throughout the season.

Teams also receive one training camp roster exemption for a qualifying international player.