Report: Saints hiring Rick Dennison as run game coordinator

The Saints are hiring Rick Dennison as their run game coordinator, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Dennison has a long history with the Kubiak family, having worked with new Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s father, Gary, in both Houston and Denver. Gary Kubiak and Dennison also were teammates with the Broncos from 1983-90.

Dennison, 65, last coached in 2021, as a senior offensive advisor with the Vikings. He was Minnesota’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2019-20.

Dennison’s coaching career began with the Broncos in 1995 as an offensive assistant under Kubiak, then the team’s offensive coordinator. Dennison became the special teams coach and offensive line coach before replacing Kubiak as offensive coordinator in 2006 when Kubiak left for the Texans.

Dennison was the Texans’ offensive coordinator from 2010-13 under Kubiak, the Broncos’ offensive coordinator again from 2015-16 under Kubiak and the Bills’ offensive coordinator in 2017.