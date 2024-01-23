Report: Saints interview Ronald Curry for OC job

The Saints have interviewed an in-house assistant for their offensive coordinator job.

Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune reports the Saints talked to quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry about the opening.

Curry, 44, has served multiple roles with the team in the past eight seasons. He was the receivers coach for his first five seasons in New Orleans, helping Michael Thomas earn offensive player of the year honors in 2019.

In 2021, Curry became the team’s quarterbacks coach. He added the title of passing game coordinator in 2022.

The Saints are replacing Pete Carmichael, who was fired at the end of the season. They have scheduled an interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for this week and also have Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson on their radar.

Curry, who interviewed for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position last year, does not have regular-season play-calling experience.