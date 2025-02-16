 Skip navigation
Report: Saints interviewing Eagles assistant Doug Nussmeier today for OC job

  
Published February 16, 2025 03:38 PM

Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier followed Kellen Moore from the Cowboys to the Chargers to the Eagles. He could be following Moore to the Saints next.

Nussmeier will interview for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Saints drafted Nussmeier in 1994, and he played five games, with two starts, in the 1996-97 seasons for the team. The former quarterback went on to success in the Canadian Football League, including a Grey Cup with the British Columbia Lions in 2000.

He began his coaching career in the CFL in 1997.

Nussmeier has never been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level but served in that role at Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Washington, and Fresno State. He was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach (2006-07), the Cowboys’ tight ends coach (2018-19), the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach (2020-22), the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach (2023) and the Eagles quarterbacks’ coach (2024).

The Saints’ job would get Nussmeier close to his son, LSU quarterback Garrett, who is among the Heisman favorites for 2025.

New Orleans also is interviewing former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Sunday for its defensive coordinator job.

Dolphins receiver Robert Prince previously interviewed for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job. Prince and Moore have long-time ties as well.