 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Saints part ways with Kris Richard

  
Published February 1, 2023 01:56 PM
nbc_bfa_paytonbroncos_230201
February 1, 2023 04:38 PM
Mike Smith, Shalise Manza Young and Jim Trotter assess the Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton and whether his name and status alone are worth the price in draft picks Denver paid to get him.

The Saints have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard, NFL Media reports.

The Saints’ other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, left for Atlanta to become the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Richard drew interest from the Dolphins for their defensive coordinator job, but the Saints didn’t wait for Miami to officially fill its opening before making a decision on Richard.

Richard joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach in 2021 and joined Nielsen as co-defensive coordinator after Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans. He also spent three seasons as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015-17.

Richard also helped call the plays with the Cowboys in 2018-19 when he served as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.