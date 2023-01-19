 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Saints part ways with run game coordinator Dan Roushar

  
Published January 19, 2023 04:15 AM
nbc_pft_seanpayton_230117
January 17, 2023 10:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why a mid-to-late first-round pick is a small price to pay for a team to scoop up Sean Payton as head coach for next season.

After a 7-10 finish in 2022, the Saints are making at least one change to their offensive coaching staff.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans has parted ways with run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar.

Roushar was a longtime assistant with the franchise, having been there since 2013. He began as the club’s running backs coach and shifted to tight ends in 2015. He was then the offensive line coach from 2016-2020 before becoming the run game coordinator and TEs coach in 2021.

Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football notes that the Saints will probably make more moves on their offensive staff.

While the Saints were No. 5 in yards allowed and No. 9 in points allowed, the club was No. 19 in total yards and No. 22 in points scored.