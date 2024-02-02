Report: Saints working to hire Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

The Saints cannot make it official until after Super Bowl LVIII, but they have reportedly found their next offensive coordinator.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans is working to hire San Francisco passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for the role.

Kubiak working next week’s game in Las Vegas means the Saints have to hold off on making an announcement.

Kubiak, 36, joined the 49ers after one year as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He spent the previous three seasons with the Vikings as QBs coach from 2019-2020 and then offensive coordinator in 2021.

The son of former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, Clint also coached for Denver from 2016-2018 as an offensive assistant.

The Saints fired longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after finishing No. 9 in points scored and No. 14 in total yards in 2023.