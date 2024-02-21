Report: Seahawks to hire Jeff Howard as assistant coach
Published February 20, 2024 08:01 PM
The Seahawks are expected to hire Jeff Howard as a defensive backs coach, Matt Zenitz of 247sports reports.
Howard spent last season as the Chargers’ inside linebackers coach.
He was with the Browns from 2020-22 as the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator.
Howard served as a Vikings’ defensive assistant from 2013-19 in his first NFL coaching job.
He began his coaching career at Texas Tech.