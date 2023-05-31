 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Shannon Sharpe is leaving Undisputed

  
Published May 31, 2023 04:07 PM

When Skip Bayless left ESPN for FS1, Fox paired him with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe is now leaving their morning show, Undisputed.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Sharpe and Fox Sports have reached a buyout that will result in Sharpe leaving the show and the network. His podcast, Club Shay Shay, also will be leaving Fox.

The reason isn’t clear. Glasspiegel mentions the friction that emerged between Sharpe and Bayless after the Damar Hamlin incident. Sharpe skipped the show the next morning, apparently as a protest to Bayless’s seemingly callous response to the situation. They squabbled about it when Sharpe returned.

More recently, Sharpes was sued by Hall of Famer Brett Favre for defamation, based on things Sharpe said about Favre during the show. Fox is not a defendant in the case.

It remains to be seen where the 54-year-old Sharpe, who played for the Broncos and Ravens, will land. He previously worked for CBS.

it also remains to be seen who FS1 will hire to replace Sharpe as the counter to Bayless.