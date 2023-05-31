Report: Shannon Sharpe is leaving Undisputed

When Skip Bayless left ESPN for FS1, Fox paired him with Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe is now leaving their morning show, Undisputed.

Via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Sharpe and Fox Sports have reached a buyout that will result in Sharpe leaving the show and the network. His podcast, Club Shay Shay, also will be leaving Fox.

The reason isn’t clear. Glasspiegel mentions the friction that emerged between Sharpe and Bayless after the Damar Hamlin incident. Sharpe skipped the show the next morning, apparently as a protest to Bayless’s seemingly callous response to the situation. They squabbled about it when Sharpe returned.

More recently, Sharpes was sued by Hall of Famer Brett Favre for defamation, based on things Sharpe said about Favre during the show. Fox is not a defendant in the case.

It remains to be seen where the 54-year-old Sharpe, who played for the Broncos and Ravens, will land. He previously worked for CBS.

it also remains to be seen who FS1 will hire to replace Sharpe as the counter to Bayless.