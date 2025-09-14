Report: Shedeur Sanders told Ravens not to draft him

The Shedeur Sanders draft-weekend free-fall could have ended before pick No. 144. But not by much.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Ravens were prepared to take Sanders with the 141st pick in the draft. However, Sanders let it be known that he didn’t want the Ravens to pick him.

The reason is obvious. Sanders would have been stuck behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, indefinitely. Sanders wanted instead to go to a place where he had a better chance to get on the field.

He ultimately got that chance with the Browns. But he has landed at No. 3 on the depth chart, behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

There’s still a better chance he’ll play in Cleveland, based on merit. Still, Jackson has had injuries in the past, which could have opened the door for Sanders to play sooner than he’ll play for the Browns.

Then there’s the overriding reality that the Ravens are the Ravens. And the Browns is the Browns.

It would be interesting to know whether Sanders currently regrets saying “no thanks” to Baltimore. If he is, it’s unlikely that he’ll ever admit it.