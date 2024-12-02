 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Suspension is expected for Azeez Al-Shaair

  
Published December 2, 2024 11:55 AM

The NFL is reviewing the hit that led to Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair being ejected from Sunday’s game for a possible suspension and a report on Monday morning indicates that the league is moving in the direction of a ban.

Al-Shaair delivered a shot to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s head well after Lawrence started sliding at the end of a running play in the second quarter of the game. The hit touched off a brawl and left Lawrence with a concussion.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the expectation is that Al-Shaiir will be suspended, although the length of that suspension is to be determined. Al-Shaiir was also fined earlier this season after punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson during a confrontation that developed after a hit the linebacker made on quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Texans have a bye in Week 14, so their Week 15 game against the Dolphins would be the first possible game he’ll miss during any suspension.