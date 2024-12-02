Report: Suspension is expected for Azeez Al-Shaair

The NFL is reviewing the hit that led to Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair being ejected from Sunday’s game for a possible suspension and a report on Monday morning indicates that the league is moving in the direction of a ban.

Al-Shaair delivered a shot to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s head well after Lawrence started sliding at the end of a running play in the second quarter of the game. The hit touched off a brawl and left Lawrence with a concussion.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the expectation is that Al-Shaiir will be suspended, although the length of that suspension is to be determined. Al-Shaiir was also fined earlier this season after punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson during a confrontation that developed after a hit the linebacker made on quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Texans have a bye in Week 14, so their Week 15 game against the Dolphins would be the first possible game he’ll miss during any suspension.