Report: Tarik Cohen plans to sign with Panthers’ practice squad

Free agent running back Tarik Cohen is signing with the Panthers’ practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cohen worked out for the team Tuesday.

Cohen, who grew up in North Carolina, has not played a regular-season game since 2020 when he tore an ACL in Week 3. He missed the rest of 2020 and all of 2021 while rehabbing and then tore an Achilles tendon in May 2022 as he worked to come back.

Cohen, 28, made the All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2018.

He has 473 touches for 2,676 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons. Cohen also has a 10.3-yard punt return average with a touchdown and a 20.9-yard kickoff return average.

Cohen played for current Panthers special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for three seasons in Chicago.