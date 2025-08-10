Report: Teams are monitoring Tyreek Hill for potential trade

From the moment Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill capped the 2024 season by saying it’s time for him to leave Miami, a strange vibe has existed between the player and the team.

And other teams understandably are taking notice.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that other teams are monitoring Hill for a potential trade.

While the Dolphins have tried to find a way to mend fences with one of their best players, a slow start and/or Hill not getting the ball as much as he’d like, Hill could become this year’s version of Davante Adams — unhappy wideout who gives it a chance and then, if/when it goes sideways in September, he wants out.

Because June 1 has passed, a trade in 2025 would trigger no cap acceleration for the Dolphins. Miami, however, would take a $22.04 million cap charge in 2026 for Hill. The Dolphins also would avoid the balance of his $10 million base salary in 2025.