nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Report: Teams are monitoring Tyreek Hill for potential trade

  
Published August 10, 2025 06:12 PM

From the moment Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill capped the 2024 season by saying it’s time for him to leave Miami, a strange vibe has existed between the player and the team.

And other teams understandably are taking notice.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that other teams are monitoring Hill for a potential trade.

While the Dolphins have tried to find a way to mend fences with one of their best players, a slow start and/or Hill not getting the ball as much as he’d like, Hill could become this year’s version of Davante Adams — unhappy wideout who gives it a chance and then, if/when it goes sideways in September, he wants out.

Because June 1 has passed, a trade in 2025 would trigger no cap acceleration for the Dolphins. Miami, however, would take a $22.04 million cap charge in 2026 for Hill. The Dolphins also would avoid the balance of his $10 million base salary in 2025.