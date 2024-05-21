Report: Tee Higgins won’t sign his tender before next week’s OTAs

Tee Higgins can’t join the Bengals until he signs his tender. The receiver hasn’t signed his tender and doesn’t intend to anytime soon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As expected, Higgins is not expected to sign the tender before next week’s organized team activities.

Higgins, the only franchise-tagged player who has not received a long-term extension this offseason, is scheduled to make $21.8 million on the one-year, fully guaranteed franchise tag.

Higgins, 25, played 12 games last season, missing four games with a fractured rib and then Week 18 with a hamstring issue. He caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns, all career lows.

He had 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 and has 257 catches for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in his four seasons in Cincinnati, which made him a second-round pick in 2020.