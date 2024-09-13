 Skip navigation
Report: Terrel Bernard to miss about a month with strained pectoral

  
Published September 13, 2024 12:39 PM

All things considered, there’s relatively positive injury news on linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bernard suffered a strained pectoral during Thursday’s win over the Dolphins. While he is a candidate to go on injured reserve, Bernard is expected to miss only about a month and not the rest of the season.

Bernard was on the field for 14 of Buffalo’s defensive snaps on Thursday night before he had to exit the contest.

Through two games in 2024, he’s recorded 13 total tackles.

Buffalo’s depth at linebacker is already being heavily tested, as fellow linebacker Matt Milano suffered a torn biceps in August.