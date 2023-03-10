 Skip navigation
Report: Titans to cut Ben Jones

  
Published March 10, 2023 06:31 AM
The Titans are releasing veteran center Ben Jones on Friday, Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports reports.

The Titans will save $3.708 on their salary cap, with Jones counting $4.87 million in dead money unless they designate him as a post-June 1 cut. Then, his release would save them $6 million with only $2.293 million in dead money.

He becomes the fifth player released by the Titans this offseason following left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree also is expected to be cut by the team.

Jones joined the Titans as a free agent in 2016, and he was elected to his first career Pro Bowl in 2022 despite missing five games with concussions.

He previously had missed only one career game to injury dating to high school.

Jones, 33, played and started 108 games in his seven seasons in Tennessee after four seasons with the Texans.