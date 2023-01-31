Report: Todd Downing serving jail time for DUI arrest in November

Former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving time at the Williamson County jail this week for his DUI arrest last November, Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports.

Downing entered jail Tuesday afternoon, and he will serve time through Thursday at 10 a.m., per Phalen.

The Titans fired Downing and three other coaches on Jan. 9, a day after they ended the season with a seventh consecutive loss.

On Nov. 18, hours after a Thursday night win over the Packers, Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Head coach Mike Vrabel stood by Downing at the time, saying the team would wait for the NFL’s investigation and the legal system to play out.